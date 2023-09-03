What we know so far about cast of Kemi Adetiba's 'To Kill A Monkey'

As we wait eagerly to see what the filmmaker has in store for us, recent posts about the production have revealed some of the actors and actresses featured in it.

We can confirm that the cast includes Stella Damasus, Bimbo Akintola, Micheal Ejoor, Chidi Mokeme, Bucci Franklin, Lilian Afegbai, William Benson and Damilola Adegite.

Although Damasus has still been acting and delivering exciting content, the actress has stayed away from major productions. This makes Adetiba's upcoming project a major return for the veteran.

While we are unaware of what role she plays in this Netflix original series, we can report that Bucci and Lillian are playing a couple, named Obozuhiomwen and Idia.

Adetiba, who is the writer and director for the production, shared a behind-the-scenes video of the set. "We work hard, but there's always time for a little laughter and play too and this video makes me smile hard," she expressed. "I swear, I love this TKAM team. As this classic 2shotz song says... "This is history, baby!" And we're each so grateful to be part of it".

