Kemi Adetiba's 'To Kill a Monkey' is headed straight to Netflix

The Nigerian filmmaker took to Instagram to share the exciting news, along with a video of a package from the streamer.

She wrote, "We've been quiet since KOB 2, and that's pushing three years now. We've enjoyed how the industry has grown since then. But now, I'm ready to get back in the ring. It's back-to-back Season, baby. It's gonna be a lot of work, but check this... Standing on my father's name and with the strongest streaming platform's backing @naijaonnetflix @netflix you're gonna wanna watch EVERY SINGLE visual project KAV shoots out the Canon..."

Following her new deal, Adetiba is set to release To Kill A Monkey, which is going directly to the streaming service. The upcoming project was announced in 2022 with a poster.

In her words, "Starting with To Kill A Monkey - A Crazy story God put in my head out of nowhere, the morning of my engagement. And I can't wait for you guys to see it. If you've ever trusted me before... Triple that trust, cos 'TKAM' is SOMETHING!!!"

She also hinted that Nollywood veteran Chidi Mokeme is attached to the project in her post adding, "@chidimokeme you might wanna jump in here and tell 'em summin'".

With this new deal, her previously announced titles; King of Boys 3, and Welcome To The Fourth are expected to also head straight to the global streaming service.

