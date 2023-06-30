ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Kemi Adetiba's 'To Kill a Monkey' is headed straight to Netflix

Inemesit Udodiong

The filmmaker has a few projects on the way.

Kemi Adetiba has signed a new deal with Netflix [Instagram/kemiadetiba]
Kemi Adetiba has signed a new deal with Netflix [Instagram/kemiadetiba]

Recommended articles

The Nigerian filmmaker took to Instagram to share the exciting news, along with a video of a package from the streamer.

She wrote, "We've been quiet since KOB 2, and that's pushing three years now. We've enjoyed how the industry has grown since then. But now, I'm ready to get back in the ring. It's back-to-back Season, baby. It's gonna be a lot of work, but check this... Standing on my father's name and with the strongest streaming platform's backing @naijaonnetflix @netflix you're gonna wanna watch EVERY SINGLE visual project KAV shoots out the Canon..."

Kemi Adetiba has a new deal with Netflix [Instagram/KemiAdetiba]
Kemi Adetiba has a new deal with Netflix [Instagram/KemiAdetiba] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Following her new deal, Adetiba is set to release To Kill A Monkey, which is going directly to the streaming service. The upcoming project was announced in 2022 with a poster.

In her words, "Starting with To Kill A Monkey - A Crazy story God put in my head out of nowhere, the morning of my engagement. And I can't wait for you guys to see it. If you've ever trusted me before... Triple that trust, cos 'TKAM' is SOMETHING!!!"

She also hinted that Nollywood veteran Chidi Mokeme is attached to the project in her post adding, "@chidimokeme you might wanna jump in here and tell 'em summin'".

With this new deal, her previously announced titles; King of Boys 3, and Welcome To The Fourth are expected to also head straight to the global streaming service.

ADVERTISEMENT

For now, not much else is known about the production timeline, plots or release dates for all three projects.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kemi Adetiba's 'To Kill a Monkey' is headed straight to Netflix

Kemi Adetiba's 'To Kill a Monkey' is headed straight to Netflix

Burna Boy records 10th UK Top 40 entry with 'Sitting On Top Of The World'

Burna Boy records 10th UK Top 40 entry with 'Sitting On Top Of The World'

Yhemo lee recalls how his parents separation affected him

Yhemo lee recalls how his parents separation affected him

A visual masterpiece: Camon 20 Premier's camera elevates 'The Thing With Feathers'

A visual masterpiece: Camon 20 Premier's camera elevates 'The Thing With Feathers'

Etinosa Idemudia gets emotional recounting abuse she endured in her marriage

Etinosa Idemudia gets emotional recounting abuse she endured in her marriage

Niyi Akinmolayan makes a strong case for streaming movies

Niyi Akinmolayan makes a strong case for streaming movies

Afrobeats sensational Monaky drops impressive debut album 'Patient Zero'

Afrobeats sensational Monaky drops impressive debut album 'Patient Zero'

Olakira returns with new exciting two single-pack 'Ileke' & 'Kisses'

Olakira returns with new exciting two single-pack 'Ileke' & 'Kisses'

Teni & Oxlade join Bob Marley & The Wailers on 'Three Little Birds' remix

Teni & Oxlade join Bob Marley & The Wailers on 'Three Little Birds' remix

Pulse Sports

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me – Semi Ajayi

Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me – Semi Ajayi

FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles ahead of Haaland’s Norway, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Cameroon

FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles ahead of Haaland’s Norway, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Cameroon

Why did Jay-Jay Okocha not win the African Footballer of the Year award?

Why did Jay-Jay Okocha not win the African Footballer of the Year award?

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

BTS of 'Almajiri' movie executive produced by AY Makun [@aycommedian]

AY's 'Almajiri' flops at Nigerian box office with ₦5 million, here's why

Adekunle steals the show on 'BBNaija Reunion' [DSTV]

Adekunle steals the show in episode 6 of 'BBNaija Reunion'

Tired and fed up

When will Nigerian prank content creators stop harassing women?

Episode 7 of the 'BBNaija Reunion' is very dramatic [Twitter/BBNaija]

Here are 3 major highlights from 'BBNaija Reunion'