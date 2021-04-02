The official trailer for the Yemi Morafa directed 'The Wait' feature film has finally debuted ahead of its April 30 theatrical release.

Starring Nse Ikpe-Etim, Deyemi Okanlawon, Kate Henshaw, Joke Silva, Jimmy Odukoya, Chimezie Imo and Meg Otanwa, the thriller is inspired by 'Waiting Room', a faith-based book by renowned lawyer and entrepreneur Yewande Zaccheaus .

'The Wait' centers on multiple characters as they struggle through disappointments of infertility just like in Zaccheaus's book which details the experiences of women on their journeys to fertility.

Watch the trailer: