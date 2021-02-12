Renowned Nigerian Lawyer and entrepreneur, Yewande Zaccheaus is reportedly working on a feature film based on her four-part book 'God's Waiting Room'.

A brand new teaser for the forthcoming film titled 'The Wait' debuted on February 11 and we can confirm some of its major cast. The teaser unveils actors including Nse Ikpe-Etim, Ini Dima-Okojie, Deyemi Okanlawon and Uche Chika Elumelu.

Yewande Zaccheaus [godswaitingroom]

Asides the new teaser, very little is known about 'The Wait' asides the fact that it is inspired by the former Lawyer's faith based book. However, details will reportedly be announced in the coming weeks.

Zaccheaus' 'God's Waiting Room' follows the former Lawyer's fertility journey as well testimonies of women waiting for children.

Watch the teaser: