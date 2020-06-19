In a heart wrenching new documentary, fast rising filmmaker, Emeka Chukwuleta draws the attention of his audience to the centuries old cultural practice that permits the marrying off of girls between the ages of six months to fifteen years.

Shot in Obalinku area of Cross River state, 'Money Marriage' documentary shares the horrifying stories of victims of the common practice adopted as a medium to pay off a debt owed by the guardians of the victims or even for the simple sake of garnering extra cash.

The gripping documentary is billed to released alongside a feature film which is reportedly currently in its pre-production stage. So far, it has screened in seven festivals including AFRIFF and the Kansas international film festival, USA were it won the award for best international short documentary.

Producers: Emeka Chukwuleta, Somto Onubogu, Asa Emmanuel

Director: Emeka Chukwuleta

Writers: Emeka Chukwuleta, Ayo Ajenifua

Watch Trailer HERE