Funke Akindele-Bello and JJC Skillz' have unveiled the official trailer for their first directorial collaboration, 'Omo Ghetto' (The Saga).

The anticipated sequel to her 2010 'Omo Ghetto' trilogy debuts on Christmas day and stars an impressive list of Nollywood stars some of which include Chioma Akpotha, Eniola Badmus, Tina Mba, Racheal Oniga and the Akindele who plays the dual role of Ayomide and Lefty.

'Omo Ghetto' follows the tale of twin sisters leading separate lives but are reunited by series of dramatic twists.

Watch the official trailer: