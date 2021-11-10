RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch the official trailer for Falz' 'Therapy' season 2

The new season will premiere on November 13, 2021.

Toke Makinwa and Falz in 'Therapy' [Instagram/house21tv]
Falz' film production company House 21 TV production has debuted the official trailer for the second season of comedy web series 'Therapy'.

As anticipated, the new season promises more fun with a larger cast and more hilarious adventures from the Sarunmis.

Starring Falz and Toke Makinwa, season two of 'Therapy' will continue the story of the dysfunctional couple as they seek therapy sessions to help save their marriage.

The newly released trailer confirms actor Mawuli Gavor will join the cast. It is, however, unclear if Josh2Funny and Bovi will be reprising their roles in the new season.

House 21 TV first debuted a teaser earlier on in the week announcing the soon-to-premiere season. Recall that Falz hinted in April that a sequel to the 10-episode comedy web series might be in the works in response to fan demands.

Watch the trailer:

