The Sarunmi's are back! Watch the new teaser for 'Therapy' season 2

The web series stars Falz , Toke Makinwa, Bovi and Josh2Funny.

Falz and Toke Makinwa in 'Therapy' comedy web series [YouTube]
Falz and Toke Makinwa in 'Therapy' comedy web series [YouTube]

Our favourite online couple, the Sarunmi's are returning for a much anticipated second season of 'Therapy'.

According to show creator and co-lead, Falz, the House 21 TV production has been confirmed for a second season and set to premiere this November. The star rapper cum actor recently shared a teaser confirming the new season.

Watch the teaser:

Starring Falz, Toke Makinwa and comedians Bovi and Josh2Funny, the comedy web series follows a dysfunctional couple trying to resolve their marital disputes through therapy sessions.

Recall that Falz had in April, hinted on the show returning for a second season after premiering the first to instant reviews in 2020. The popular rapper revealed to radio host Toolz Oniru that plans were underway for a new season.

'Therapy' season one premiered with 10 episodes in August 2020 and became an instant hit especially among social media savvy film lovers with memes from the show making the rounds.

The new season which premieres November 13 on YouTube promises an even more thrilling experience for fans from the Sarunmis.

