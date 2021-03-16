'Picture Perfect' director, Biodun Stephen is returning to the big screens with a new comedy drama titled 'Breaded Life'.

Ahead of its April 16, 2021 theatrical release, the filmmaker has released an official teaser featuring some of the film's lead cast.

Going by the teaser, the Shutterspeed and David Wade collaboration is loosely based on a misunderstood spoilt brat who falls in love with an uneducated bread seller. 'Breaded Life' stars Timini Egbuson, Bimbo Ademoye, Tina Mba, Jide Kosoko, Bisola Aiyeola, Mc Lively and Seyi Awolowo.

