Watch Oma Vanessa's crime thriller short film 'Scarred' starring Kalu Ikeagwu, Sophie Alakija

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The Nollywood short film centers on a bipolar character on a quest for vengeance.

Sophie Alakija in 'Scarred' short film [YouTube]

Oma Vanessa's newly released crime thriller short film 'Scarred' explores mental health and sexual violence themes.

In the 37-minute short film starring Sophie Alakija and Kalu Ikeagwu, a character with bipolar embarks on a mission to rid the world of 'irresponsible' men following an unfortunate experience from her past.

Produced by Oma Vanessa and Inie Joy, the short film also stars Jasmin Olarotimi and Eso Dike.

Watch the short film:

