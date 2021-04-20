Watch Oma Vanessa's crime thriller short film 'Scarred' starring Kalu Ikeagwu, Sophie Alakija
The Nollywood short film centers on a bipolar character on a quest for vengeance.
In the 37-minute short film starring Sophie Alakija and Kalu Ikeagwu, a character with bipolar embarks on a mission to rid the world of 'irresponsible' men following an unfortunate experience from her past.
Produced by Oma Vanessa and Inie Joy, the short film also stars Jasmin Olarotimi and Eso Dike.
Watch the short film:
