Bimbo Akintola, Joseph Benjamin, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, Wole Ojo and more: Meet the cast of Africa Magic’s new series, Baby Drama!

Baby Drama promises to be jampacked with..you guessed right..drama! Plus scandals, betrayals, twists and shocks that will stir up emotions and most importantly bring to the fore conversations surrounding the myths and truths about critical issues plaguing the society.

We can tell how exciting this new soapie will be. Here’s a sneak peek at the cast and their roles:

Anee Icha

Anee is an actress, writer and director. She will be playing the role of Iye Adeyemi. Iye is a newlywed who is career-driven and would not let anything stand in the way of her career. However, all that is about to change as she finds out she is pregnant some weeks after a new promotion. Anee has been in Nollywood for a little over 5 years now and has featured in blockbuster movies like ‘Lara and the Beat’, ‘Before 30’, ‘Castle and Castle’ and most recently ‘Namatse Wahala’.

Beverly Osu

In this series, Beverly Osu plays the role of Oni Kolawole, a young graduate in her early 20s adjusting to her newfound independence. Beverly is an actor, video vixen, and a supermodel. She is known for her participation in the 8th season of Big Brother Africa. Beverly has also starred in several movies and TV series such as ‘Jenifa’s Diary’, ‘Chief Daddy’, and ‘Olutore’.

Bikiya Graham-Douglas

Bikiya Graham-Douglas stars as Esosa Essien who has been trying to conceive since being married for seven years. She and her husband (Oscar Essien) have had their hopes dashed after trying everything from IVF to alternative medicine. Graham-Douglas is popularly known for her role known for her roles in movies, plays, and TV shows such as ‘Battleground’, ‘Shuga’, ‘For Colored Girls’ and ‘Flower Girl’, which she won an AMVCA for Best Supporting Actress in 2014.

Bimbo Akintola

Bimbo Akintola will be gracing TV screens across Africa with her role as Natasha Amadi. Natasha is a ruthless and resourceful woman in her 40s married to a prominent businessman (Chief Amadi). She’s given him everything but the one thing he sorely desires is an heir. Natasha is determined to do everything so nothing stands in the way of her getting him a child. Bimbo Akintola is multi award-winning Nigerian actress who starred in the critically acclaimed movie, ‘93 days’, and most recently starred in the animated film, ‘Lady Buckit and the Motley Mopsters’. She is also known for her roles in Nollywood classics ‘Out of Bounds’ (1997), ‘Diamond Ring’ (1998) and ‘Dangerous Twins’ (2004).

Joseph Benjamin

Joseph is an award-winning actor and TV presenter popularly known for being the co-host in the MTN talent reality show Project Fame. He is also a regular face on various movies and TV shows such as ‘Murder at Prime Suites’ and ‘Tango with Me’, among others. In Baby Drama, he will be playing the role of a debonair businessman, Oscar Essien, who loves his wife but is becoming increasingly exasperated by her quest for a child by any means necessary.

Nengi Adoki

Nengi Adoki is Kese Ajayi. Kese is a lady in her mid-30s relentless in her pursuit of a baby. She is on the hunt for any man who will help her achieve this goal – by hook or by crook! Nengi Adoki is a Nigerian-born actress raised in Toronto, Canada. The Nollywood newbie is known for her roles in the stage plays ‘Heartbeat The Musical’ and ‘Death and the King’s Horseman’ and the TV series ‘The Men’s Club’.

Okey Uzoeshi

Okey will play the role of Seye Adeyemi, the empathetic husband to Iye. Seye is very supportive of his wife’s career ambitions and has promised not to get in her way. However, he believes a baby won’t be a bad idea. Okey Uzoeshi is a multi-talented actor, model and artiste. He is known for the movie ‘Couple of Days’ and ‘Two Brides and a Baby’.

Wole Ojo

Wole Ojo stars as Hassan Sanusi. Hassan is a charming and intelligent tech entrepreneur who believes Kese is a perfect fit for him. Wole is an award-winning Nollywood actor who has starred in several movies such as ‘Maami’ and is currently on Africa Magic’s Tinsel.

Baby Drama premieres Wednesday night on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv channel 151) from 9pm. DStv viewers can watch these exciting series via the DStv app on multiple devices at no additional cost. The app is available for download from the Apple and Google Play app stores.

The series will also be available on online streaming service, Showmax. DStv Premium customers get Showmax at no extra cost whilst DStv Compact Plus, Compact, Confam and Yanga customers get it at half the price.

For more information on these and other Africa Magic programming, visit www.africamagic.tv or follow the verified social media pages of DStv and Africa Magic.