Kemi Adetiba has heeded to fans' curiosity with a new documentary teaser showing the making of her highly anticipated sequel, ' King of Boys 2'.

The latest teaser features some of the film's cast including the lead, Sola Sobowale who described her experience as scary. "I was scared to my bone marrow. Everyday, I was praying", Sobowale recounted.

Actor, Richard Mofe Damijo got very emotional while describing his experience playing the role which appears to be that of a religious leader. The teaser also features crew members including executive producers.

The new documentary is directed by Michael Amapsalmist Akinrogunde and produced by Adetiba.

Watch the teaser: