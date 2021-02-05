Nse Ikpe-Etim has thrown in a little teaser for anxious 'King of Boys' fans ahead of anticipated announcements.

The actress who stars in the forthcoming movie, shared a photo of herself probably shot during the sequel's filming days. She wrote: "One of those campaign days in the life of the First Lady of Lagos State, Her Excellency Jumoke Randle. #KOBSequel is coming. Ask @kemiadetiba when."

Ikpe-Etim was unveiled as one of the sequel's cast alongside Richard Mofe-Damijo, Efa Iwara and Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett among others. The stunning actress plays Jumoke Randle, the ruthless wife to a governor in the forthcoming production.

On a release date, Kemi Adetiba is yet to make any official announcement. However, the film director has hinted severally that the Netflix production will be one of the biggest projects of her career.