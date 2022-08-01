RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch Mercy Johnson, Zubby Michael & Jim Iyke in new teaser for 'Passport' movie

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The ghetto comedy opens cinemas from September 2, 2022.

Mercy Johnson-Okojie in 'Passport' movie [Instagram/vincentokonkwo]
Mercy Johnson-Okojie in 'Passport' movie [Instagram/vincentokonkwo]

A first-look teaser has launched for VSL Media's forthcoming feature film 'Passport' ahead of its September theatrical debut.

Recommended articles

Shot in February with Dimeji Ajibola as director, the comedy is set around a rich brat who is forced to work together with a 'ghetto' comedy to recover his stolen passport or miss a live-changing interview.

First photos from the production headlined by Mercy Johnson-Okojie and Jim Iyke, first surfaced in February. According to Producer Vincent Okonkwo (The Wildflower, Dwindle), putting together the heavy weight cast amid their personal schedules seemed impossible.

In addition to the leads, 'Passport' also stars Adedimeji Lateef, Zubby Michael, Lina Idoko, Emem Ufot, NasBoi Nasiru, Jide Kosoko, Caroline Igben, Emeka Nwagbaraocha among others.

Watch the teaser:

'Passport' is the third feature film from the Okonkwo founded production company. In May, 'The Wildflower' directed by Biodun Stephen, began its theatrical run and closed with an impressive N40 million plus earning in box office.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'King of Thieves' heads to Amazon Prime Video following N300m+ theatrical run

'King of Thieves' heads to Amazon Prime Video following N300m+ theatrical run

Gyakie: Africa's delectably talented Songbird [Pulse Interview]

Gyakie: Africa's delectably talented Songbird [Pulse Interview]

Watch Mercy Johnson, Zubby Michael & Jim Iyke in new teaser for 'Passport' movie

Watch Mercy Johnson, Zubby Michael & Jim Iyke in new teaser for 'Passport' movie

9mobile introduces quality and stress-relieving entertainment platform, 9TV

9mobile introduces quality and stress-relieving entertainment platform, 9TV

Check out video of Alexx Ekubo's sprawling mansion

Check out video of Alexx Ekubo's sprawling mansion

BBNaija 7: Live updates of the 'Level Up' season (Week 2)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of the 'Level Up' season (Week 2)

Burna Boy records another historic feat with his latest concert

Burna Boy records another historic feat with his latest concert

'Some actors paint the wrong picture on social media' - Hilda Dokubo speaks on ransom placed on kidnapped colleagues

'Some actors paint the wrong picture on social media' - Hilda Dokubo speaks on ransom placed on kidnapped colleagues

Ne-Yo’s wife, Crystal Renay, accuses him of cheating on her for 8 years

Ne-Yo’s wife, Crystal Renay, accuses him of cheating on her for 8 years

Trending

BBNaija 7: Phyna and Amaka in messy second fight

BBNaija 7 housemates Phyna and Amaka [Instagram/bigbrother ]

BBNaija 7: Beauty attacks Illebaye in fresh rift over Groovy

BBNaija season 7 housemate Beauty [instagram/bigbronaija]

Twitter fans react to ‘Obedient’ inscription on Eloswag’s sweatshirt

Eloswag inscription [Twitter]

BBNaija 7: Live updates of the 'Level Up' season (Week 2)

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu [Bigbronaija]