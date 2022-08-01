A first-look teaser has launched for VSL Media's forthcoming feature film 'Passport' ahead of its September theatrical debut.
Watch Mercy Johnson, Zubby Michael & Jim Iyke in new teaser for 'Passport' movie
The ghetto comedy opens cinemas from September 2, 2022.
Shot in February with Dimeji Ajibola as director, the comedy is set around a rich brat who is forced to work together with a 'ghetto' comedy to recover his stolen passport or miss a live-changing interview.
First photos from the production headlined by Mercy Johnson-Okojie and Jim Iyke, first surfaced in February. According to Producer Vincent Okonkwo (The Wildflower, Dwindle), putting together the heavy weight cast amid their personal schedules seemed impossible.
In addition to the leads, 'Passport' also stars Adedimeji Lateef, Zubby Michael, Lina Idoko, Emem Ufot, NasBoi Nasiru, Jide Kosoko, Caroline Igben, Emeka Nwagbaraocha among others.
Watch the teaser:
'Passport' is the third feature film from the Okonkwo founded production company. In May, 'The Wildflower' directed by Biodun Stephen, began its theatrical run and closed with an impressive N40 million plus earning in box office.
