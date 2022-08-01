Watch Mercy Johnson, Zubby Michael & Jim Iyke in new teaser for 'Passport' movie

Shot in February with Dimeji Ajibola as director, the comedy is set around a rich brat who is forced to work together with a 'ghetto' comedy to recover his stolen passport or miss a live-changing interview.

First photos from the production headlined by Mercy Johnson-Okojie and Jim Iyke, first surfaced in February. According to Producer Vincent Okonkwo (The Wildflower, Dwindle), putting together the heavy weight cast amid their personal schedules seemed impossible.

In addition to the leads, 'Passport' also stars Adedimeji Lateef, Zubby Michael, Lina Idoko, Emem Ufot, NasBoi Nasiru, Jide Kosoko, Caroline Igben, Emeka Nwagbaraocha among others.

Watch the teaser: