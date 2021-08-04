Watch 'Ladipo's Garden' short film directed by Temi Ami-Williams

The fashion film narrated by Osungbaro Daniel using the ewe Yoruba traditional orature features a single cast. Its official synopsis reads:

"Ladipo's Garden is a fashion film that strives to present a reality where Africans awaken to the beauty in their identity by appreciating their culture, traditions and even the surrounding environment.

"This film shows a transition of style from the purely western attire to a blend of the contemporary and African (Afrikan Oyinbo; Ankara striped blazer, ankara pants and a pair of converse sneakers), then ends with a beautiful and elaborate African regalia (Kekeke 'hibiscus'; Damask tube dress with puffy satin sleeves and a cane lampshade hat).

"Beyond the fashion Ladipo's Garden presents lessons learned from the lifestyle of Pa Ladipo Akintola Adegbuyi (maternal grandfather to Temi) through traditional orature known as "ewi", it speaks of virtues and responsibilities passed down from generation to generation. This fashion film is a call to action for every Nigerian and African at large to cherish and preserve their rich heritage."

Temi Ami-Williams starred as Rosa in 'Eyimofe', Nigeria's critically acclaimed feature film directed by twin brothers Arie and Chuko Esiri.