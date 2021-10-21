Watch Boats Films' 'The Exit Interview: Hiring the Intern' short film

The 19-minute sequel titled 'Hiring the Intern' continues to explore vices in Nigerian corporate scenes with its themes of employee victimization, harassment, gender imbalance and sometimes, blackmail.

The sequel centres on the same organization from the first film, this time as the recruitment manager sets out to hire a replacement for Amaka (Caroline Igben).

Following several failed attempts, the recruitment manager (Heaven Kalu) spots an unexpected candidate who appears to show promise of fitting right into Amaka's shoes.

In the lead role this time is Momachi Godson who stars as Susan Maduka, a young job seeker.

Susan carries on a decent chat with the recruiting manager but her agenda is set for the CFO (Adeyemi Adesina) whom she claims to have shared a past with from her university days.

‘The Exit Interview: Hiring the Intern’ is directed by Babjide Aroyewun and produced by Boats Films. It introduces new characters including Adesina Adeyemi, Celestine Omin, and Sarahbelle Ajufo, as well as returning characters like Heaven Kalu and Chidinma Ifunanyachi.