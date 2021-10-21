RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch Boats Films' 'The Exit Interview: Hiring the Intern' short film

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The short film is directed by Babajide Aroyewun.

Boats films' 'The Exit Interview: Hiring the Intern' [Instagram]
Boats films' 'The Exit Interview: Hiring the Intern' [Instagram]

Film production company, Boats films has released the anticipated sequel to 2020 short film 'The Exit Interview'.

Recommended articles

The 19-minute sequel titled 'Hiring the Intern' continues to explore vices in Nigerian corporate scenes with its themes of employee victimization, harassment, gender imbalance and sometimes, blackmail.

The sequel centres on the same organization from the first film, this time as the recruitment manager sets out to hire a replacement for Amaka (Caroline Igben).

Following several failed attempts, the recruitment manager (Heaven Kalu) spots an unexpected candidate who appears to show promise of fitting right into Amaka's shoes.

In the lead role this time is Momachi Godson who stars as Susan Maduka, a young job seeker.

Susan carries on a decent chat with the recruiting manager but her agenda is set for the CFO (Adeyemi Adesina) whom she claims to have shared a past with from her university days.

‘The Exit Interview: Hiring the Intern’ is directed by Babjide Aroyewun and produced by Boats Films. It introduces new characters including Adesina Adeyemi, Celestine Omin, and Sarahbelle Ajufo, as well as returning characters like Heaven Kalu and Chidinma Ifunanyachi.

Watch the short film:

SHORT MOVIE : Hiring The Intern

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Watch Boats Films' 'The Exit Interview: Hiring the Intern' short film

Watch Boats Films' 'The Exit Interview: Hiring the Intern' short film

Khalid is set to release an EP this fall.

Khalid is set to release an EP this fall.

CKay, Omah Lay, P.Priime and Telz to represent Nigeria in #YouTubeBlack Voices Music Class of 2022

CKay, Omah Lay, P.Priime and Telz to represent Nigeria in #YouTubeBlack Voices Music Class of 2022

Dozens of Netflix employees stage protest over Dave Chappelle's 'The Closer'

Dozens of Netflix employees stage protest over Dave Chappelle's 'The Closer'

Disney debuts first-look at Akin Omotoso's 'Rise' biopic on Giannis Antetokounmpo

Disney debuts first-look at Akin Omotoso's 'Rise' biopic on Giannis Antetokounmpo

Actress Ada Ameh visits daughter's gravesite a year after her death

Actress Ada Ameh visits daughter's gravesite a year after her death

Check out video of Tonto Dikeh's ex Prince Kpokpogri being released from detention after he denied arrest reports

Check out video of Tonto Dikeh's ex Prince Kpokpogri being released from detention after he denied arrest reports

Wizkid reveals Justin Bieber reached out to him for the remix of ‘Essence’

Wizkid reveals Justin Bieber reached out to him for the remix of ‘Essence’

Joselyn Dumas on why she wants to play more funny roles

Joselyn Dumas on why she wants to play more funny roles

Trending

Fans react to Temi Otedola's stunning revelation about 'Squid Game'

Temi Otedola [Instagram]

Marvel confirms new release date for Black Panther 'Wakanda Forever'

Black Panther

'Black Panther' star Dorothy Steel dies amid filming sequel

Actress Dorothy Steel [Instagram/Lupitanyongo]

Twitter critics react to 'Amina' trailer over language choice

Lucy Ameh stars in the lead role as Queen Amina [JudithAudusblog]