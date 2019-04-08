Oshin and Adesoye were joined by Tolulope Ajayi and Wyn Baptiste as the panel of judges auditions for the fourth season of the MTV Shuga Naija.

Pulse gathered that thousands of young talent filled the grounds of the audition venue, Classique Events Centre in Ikeja, for a shot at making the series, which airs from September 2019.

Also spotted at the audition venue are MTV Shuga Naija stars, Timini Egbuson, Jemima Osunde, Bukola Oladipupo, and MTV VJs Ehiz, Sammy Walsh, and Nenny B.

Audition hopefuls who prove successful would join returning cast members of MTV Shuga Naija to launch a high profile career on the back of the series.

Tope Oshin joins MTV Shuga Naija TV and radio campaign as the producer for the fourth season.