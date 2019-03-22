Oshin joined the team after proving her worth with movies that include ‘Relentless’, ‘Fifty’, ‘Wedding Party 2’, ‘New Money’, ‘We Don’t Live Here’, and most recently, ‘Up North’.

Pulse was reliably informed that the TV drama will be returning for another season in Nigeria.

The production team hinted that the return of the drama series to Nigeria is partly to seek fresh talents.

The open auditions are expected to hold on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the Classique Event Centre, Ikeja Lagos. Last season’s open auditions attracted over 1700 hopefuls.

The audition will have a diverse range of industry experts who will select the talents based on their acting skills and originality.

Auditions are open to Nigerian residents aged 18+ and will run from 7 am – 3 pm.

Speaking on the auditions for the upcoming series, the Executive Director of the MTV Staying Alive Foundation, Georgia Arnold said: “We are excited to bring back the public auditions for the new season of MTV Shuga Naija. Our aim is to continue using relatable storytelling to educate and empower young people about social issues like contraception, sexual health, family planning, and gender-based violence. We can’t wait to discover amazing new talent to join the MTV Shuga family!”

Following the recent premiere of the new season of MTV Shuga Down South in South Africa and the announcement of upcoming campaigns in Cote D’Ivoire and India, MTV Shuga continues to champion conversations about real issues affecting young people using relatable characters and stories that revolve around contraception, sexual health, family planning, gender-based violence and other social issues.