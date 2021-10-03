Top 10 BBNaija ads.

Understandably, the ongoing 2021 [Shine Ya Eye] edition of Big Brother Naija has quite an array of sponsors and ads on show.

And now, in no particular order, we list the top 10 of those ads:

Pronounced Room Nineteen, not room six. This urban streetwear retail company completely lived up to the billing with this ad. The message is simple: if you love to live life to the fullest, there’s something at RoomXIX for you!

And this is what the ad creatively does by having a soothing voice layer, words of motivation and affirmation on upbeat music as colourful montages of young people living their best lives and looking absolutely dope as it transitions nicely into each other throughout the clip.

The Hank is a tracking device that allows you to locate or track your lost items quickly, through your mobile phone.

The story of this product is well-told in this ad where two scenarios of a child’s proposed fun day with her parents and grandparents play out side by side. On one part of the screen, we see the happy day everyone has when a Hank has been placed on the child’s favourite toy. Hank helps the parents locate the toy instantly, they get into the car and proceed to have the best time at the Grandparent’s home.

On the other side of the screen, we see an alternate reality where, without a Hank to point them in the direction of the toy, not only did the parents spend over six hours searching for the toy, they ended up not going anywhere, tired and with an unhappy, disgruntled child to cheer up.

Add a scattered, upturned apartment to the mix and everyone’s day ended up being well and truly ruined.

Message well passed: save yourself some time and stress. Use Hank.

Patricia is now a well-known name in Crypto trading in Nigeria. They’ve become a force to reckon with and they’re reinforcing their position with this ‘Crypto Without Clutter’ ad featuring BBN star, Nengi Hampson.

The message is simple: Patricia helps you block out all the unnecessary jargon and helps you do the real business you want to do with your Crypto account.

In this ad, this is achieved by portraying a scene where a lot of questions and voices of a man at the entrance of a courthouse were shut off to allow him focus only on Nengi’s [Patricia’s] clear message.

Featuring Chris Evans, Tecno tries, and does a significantly good job, of showing the crispness of Camon 17’s portrait camera. Ideal scenery, good shots and camera angles and of course, the cast couldn’t get bigger or better than that.

The Glover Exchange App allows you to buy and sell gift cards, buy and sell airtime (refill), and turn your airtime into cash.

In this three-cast ad, that message is effectively passed across by keeping the video simple and straightforward - a mum gets a $500 gift card from her son and trades it on Glover, showing how easy it is to use the app; a babe sorts out her cable TV bill using the Glover app and another guy exchanges his airtime for cash, easy peasy.

The idea of this ad is to show how simply these things can be done using the Glover App, and that ease was well and truly conveyed.

Lagos. Chaos. That intro sounds just about right for this Double H ad.

Double H is a hospitality service that offers luxury short-stay apartments in Lagos where you can get away from the noise, smoke, pollution of the city and allow yourself to enjoy luxurious ambience whether you are alone, or like the people in this ad, with the love of your life.

The couple in the clip get off the craziness of their week in Lagos and go for the intimacy and coziness of a Double H home. The rest is bliss.

Another simple, straightforward ad that does what it’s meant to do without frills.

In this ad featuring Tope Tedela, a young man’s future self comes back to urgently warn him about his choices in the present. He tells him of a future where crypto is the force behind payment solutions and business growth, and how Patricia Business is the surest way to hop aboard that moving train.

With beautiful storytelling, Airtel uses the anguish felt by a woman who discovered that no one can see her or hear her to show how it feels to be without an Internet connection.

Unseen, unheard, unfelt… pretty much forgotten. A powerful story well delivered to show the importance of subscribing to the telecommunication company’s internet services.

The power of community is well depicted in this Abeg App’s advert. Needs are met, bills are paid by people showing up for other people using the Abeg app.

It’s actually an emotional clip that brings out that side of humanity that most of us can relate to.

10. Innoson Motors

Showing up in style inspires great confidence, Jim Iyke says, as he walks into the frame for this Innoson Motors ad.

We’ll let you watch how the ad plays out below:

