Kemi Adetiba wraps filming for her latest Netflix film 'To Kill A Monkey'

Sunday, October 15, 2023 marked the last day of the principal photography for the film, according to numerous videos she reposted on her Instagram Stories. The production ran its course for 59 days after it began shooting on August 7.

"Ladies and gentlemen, my TKAM warriors, my riders, the guys who have gone to battle with me for almost three months and stood by my side through thick and thing, it's a motherfucking wrap," she announced to cast and crew in one of the videos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Written and directed by Adetiba, in collaboration with Remi Adetiba for the production and cinematography by Kabelo, TKAM is expected to be a major crime thriller.

The film's cast includes Stella Damasus, Ireti Doyle, Bimbo Akintola, Michael Ejoor, Chidi Mokeme, Bucci Franklin, Sunshine Rosman, Lilian Afegbai, Teniola Aladese, William Benson Chinoyenem and Damilola Adegite.

Although the synopsis is yet to be released, Remi Adetiba teased a grand story in a documentary on the TKAM production. According to him, "If we execute at even 70% of what we have in mind, it's gonna make the second KOB look like a stage play, by comparison."