ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Kemi Adetiba wraps filming for her latest Netflix film 'To Kill A Monkey'

Faith Oloruntoyin

To Kill A Monkey is one of the three previously announced Netflix titles the filmmaker has in store.

Kemi Adetiba wraps filming for the movie To Kill A Monkey [Instagram/anniie_diya]
Kemi Adetiba wraps filming for the movie To Kill A Monkey [Instagram/anniie_diya]

Recommended articles

Sunday, October 15, 2023 marked the last day of the principal photography for the film, according to numerous videos she reposted on her Instagram Stories. The production ran its course for 59 days after it began shooting on August 7.

"Ladies and gentlemen, my TKAM warriors, my riders, the guys who have gone to battle with me for almost three months and stood by my side through thick and thing, it's a motherfucking wrap," she announced to cast and crew in one of the videos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Written and directed by Adetiba, in collaboration with Remi Adetiba for the production and cinematography by Kabelo, TKAM is expected to be a major crime thriller.

The film's cast includes Stella Damasus, Ireti Doyle, Bimbo Akintola, Michael Ejoor, Chidi Mokeme, Bucci Franklin, Sunshine Rosman, Lilian Afegbai, Teniola Aladese, William Benson Chinoyenem and Damilola Adegite.

Although the synopsis is yet to be released, Remi Adetiba teased a grand story in a documentary on the TKAM production. According to him, "If we execute at even 70% of what we have in mind, it's gonna make the second KOB look like a stage play, by comparison."

TKAM will head straight to Netflix for streaming in early 2024 as it is one of seven Nigerian film titles announced by Netflix in August 2023. It is also one of the three movies Adetiba announced previously in her exclusive deal with Netflix. The other two are Welcome To The Fourth and a sequel to King of Boys.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kemi Adetiba wraps filming for her latest Netflix film 'To Kill A Monkey'

Kemi Adetiba wraps filming for her latest Netflix film 'To Kill A Monkey'

Spotify hosts artists, media, influencers, fans in celebration of Afrobeats

Spotify hosts artists, media, influencers, fans in celebration of Afrobeats

Davido, Chioma were shaking when they found out they were expecting twin babies

Davido, Chioma were shaking when they found out they were expecting twin babies

Wurld drops single 'Sarafina' ahead of upcoming EP 'Don't Get Used To This'

Wurld drops single 'Sarafina' ahead of upcoming EP 'Don't Get Used To This'

I wanted to make a project that has never been made before - ODUMODUBLVCK

I wanted to make a project that has never been made before - ODUMODUBLVCK

CJ Obasi's 'Mami Wata' is Nigeria's submission for Oscars 2024

CJ Obasi's 'Mami Wata' is Nigeria's submission for Oscars 2024

OAP Dotun and estranged wife fight dirty online over children's custody

OAP Dotun and estranged wife fight dirty online over children's custody

Vybz 94.5FM's 'Vybz Of Afrobeats' celebrates Chocolate City Music

Vybz 94.5FM's 'Vybz Of Afrobeats' celebrates Chocolate City Music

Davido tears into Samklef for posting the video of his wife and the twins

Davido tears into Samklef for posting the video of his wife and the twins

Pulse Sports

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

I want to play till 42: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to extend his contract till 2027

I want to play till 42: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to extend his contract till 2027

I want him at Chelsea: Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sends passionate message to Osimhen

I want him at Chelsea: Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sends passionate message to Osimhen

‘I will work there’ - Mourinho certain of Saudi Arabia move

‘I will work there’ - Mourinho certain of Saudi Arabia move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sony announces investment plans in Africa's entertainment sector [Sony]

Sony Group is set to invest $10 million in Africa's entertainment sector

Africa Magic announces yet another drama series [Instagram/Chidinma Igbokweuche]

Africa Magic announces yet another intriguing drama series titled 'Moments'

A Weekend to Forget closes on ₦37 million this week

'A Weekend To Forget' grosses ₦37 million after 3 weeks in cinemas

Richard Mofe-Damijo plays the lead in 'The Black Book' [NetflixNaija]

'The Black Book' is 10th most-watched Netflix film globally in Week 3