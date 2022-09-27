RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'The One for Sarah' confirmed for October theatrical release

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The romantic drama is directed by Lyndsey Efejuku and produced by Uche Louis Okocha.

The One for Sarah movie directed by Lyndsey Efejuku [Instagram/trinomotionpictures]
Trino Motion Pictures' (Razz Guy, Sylvia) 'The One For Sarah' is finally headed to the big screens, nearly two years after principal photography.

In a new poster released by the production company, the Efejuku directed romantic drama will be distributed in cinemas by FilmOne Entertainment from October 28, 2022.

Shot in November 2020, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the film starring Beverly Naya as the titular character, follows a young woman's journey of self-discovery. The leading lady is joined by Uzor Arukwe, Adunni Ade, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Broda Shaggi, Bucci Franklin, and Shalewa Ashafa.

The official synopsis reads: 'The One for Sarah' follows the story of Sarah, who has been through emotional abuse and is on the part to rediscover her self-worth and find love.

Speaking to Pulse exclusively in 2020, Uche Okocha, the film's producer detailed the challenges the production encountered while filming and complying with strict Covid-19 guidelines including compulsory testing and providing accommodation for the cast and crew.

The production was one for the few to strictly comply with Covid testing in 2020 in-spite of the cost implications.

Speaking on the feature film, director Lyndsey Efejuku, also told Pulse that the film will be a heartwarming one for film lovers for its presentation of a relatable human story.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

