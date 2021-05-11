Rogers Ofime's 'The Mystic River' slated for Netflix premiere

Created by Rogers Ofime ('Tinsel', 'The Johnsons') and Charles Obi Emere , the six-part series is set in a remote Nigerian village and follows the story of the mysterious disappearance of pregnant women.

Speaking on the new series, Ediale Kingsley, the project's publicist shared: "Talk about Africa's own super epic series, this is not the kind of epic movies Nigerian film lovers are used to. This has a unique story and it was properly produced. It had the signature of a Rogers Ofime.