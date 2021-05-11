RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Rogers Ofime's 'The Mystic River' slated for Netflix premiere

The six-part series has been confirmed for a May 14, 2021 release.

'The Mystic River' series [YouTube]

New Nollywood supernatural horror 'The Mystic River' is set to premiere on global streaming platform, Netflix.

Created by Rogers Ofime ('Tinsel', 'The Johnsons') and Charles Obi Emere, the six-part series is set in a remote Nigerian village and follows the story of the mysterious disappearance of pregnant women.

Speaking on the new series, Ediale Kingsley, the project's publicist shared: "Talk about Africa's own super epic series, this is not the kind of epic movies Nigerian film lovers are used to. This has a unique story and it was properly produced. It had the signature of a Rogers Ofime.

ALSO READ: Tunde Kelani's 'Ayinla' biopic to premiere in June

The Uzodinma Okpechi directed series stars Jide Kosoko, Dele Odule, Lota chukwu, Ben Toutou, Joke Muyiwa, Thelma Nwosu, Jeffery Musa David and will premiere on Netflix on May 14, 2021.

Watch the trailer:

