Tunde Kelani's 'Ayinla' biopic to premiere in June
The biopic follows the story of iconic performer Ayinla Omowura.
Confirming its release date, the ace filmmaker shared a teaser poster via Instagram with the caption: 'Èdùmàrè sọ̀rọ̀ Mi dayọ̀ Mo wá nṣọpẹ́...A-A-A, (EP4) ÀYÌNLÁ the Movie finally in Cinemas from June 18, 2021.'
Shot in Abeokuta, the biopic will reportedly follow Ayinla's rise to fame and his tragic end. Principal photography for the film began in December 2020 with actor, Adedimeji Lateef cast in the lead role.
'Ayinla' also stars Omawumi Dada, Bimbo Manuel, Kunle Afolayan, Debo Macaroni and Ade Laoye. The biopic is co-produced Jade Osiberu's Greoh Studios.
