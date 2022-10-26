RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

The Adeniyi Joseph 'TAJ' to debut metaphorical short film 'Kill The Impostor'

The Emmanuel Chinedum scripted short film addresses impostor syndrome.

BTS from TAJ's 'Kill the Impostor' short film [Nostalgia Media]
Filmmaker Adeniyi Joseph Omobulejo, often known as TAJ, has debuted first-look photos of his latest project, a short film titled 'Kill the Impostor.'

BTS from TAJ's 'Kill the Impostor' short film [Nostalgia Media]
'Kill the Impostor' follows an original story based on a critically acclaimed writer who struggles to regain her mojo four years after a successful release. The film examines the protagonist's emotional turmoil as she battles self-doubt and the fear of failure.

BTS from TAJ's 'Kill the Impostor' short film [Nostalgia Media]
The short film stars Susan Echa in the lead role with Patrick Dibuah and Precious Akpos in supporting roles.

"The writer in the story is used as a metaphor for anyone who is going through the process of creating anything, it will not come easy, it will be tough but instead of giving up, you should rather Kill The Impostor," director TAJ shared on the intriguing idea behind the film.

"Whatever is standing between you and your chance at success is an impostor, kill it, hence the title 'Kill The Impostor’," he added.

The Nostalgia Media production was also shot by TAJ with producer, creative producer and associate producer credits going to Joshua Olaolu, Orire Nwani and Damilola Aleje respectively.

According to the production company, 'Kill the Impostor' is set to kickstart its festival run in the coming months.

Check out more BTS photos:

BTS from TAJ's 'Kill the Impostor' short film [Nostalgia Media]
BTS from TAJ's 'Kill the Impostor' short film [Nostalgia Media] Pulse Nigeria
BTS from TAJ's 'Kill the Impostor' short film [Nostalgia Media]
BTS from TAJ's 'Kill the Impostor' short film [Nostalgia Media] Pulse Nigeria
Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

