RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Stephanie Coker debuts trailer for ‘Where The Heck is My Period?’ documentary

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The documentary which highlights the struggles of Nigerian women living with PCOS, is set to debut at AFRIFF’s 11th edition.

‘Where the Heck is my Period?’ Documentary produced by Stephanie Coker
‘Where the Heck is my Period?’ Documentary produced by Stephanie Coker

Nigerian-British TV host, actress Stephanie Coker Aderinokun, is on a mission to raise awareness, by amplifying the voices of brave women living with PCOS.

Recommended articles

The media personality, who is a PCOS survivor, recently debuted the official trailer for “Where The Heck is My Period?”, a documentary chronicling the daily lives of Nigerian women living with Polycystic ovarian syndrome.

Stephanie Coker
Stephanie Coker Pulse Nigeria

Produced by Coker, the documentary also features interviews with gynecologists, religious leaders, public figures, and native African doctors.

Some of the riveting stories shared in the Michael ‘AMA Psalmist’ Akinrogunde directed feature length documentary include how a mom living with PCOS lost her child, who only lived for 30 minutes, a painful divorce stemming from one woman’s infertility struggles due to PCOS.

Speaking on the importance of the produce documentary, Coker shared, “As someone living with PCOS since age 16 and being put on medication such as the contraceptive pill. I wanted to shed more light and educate people about this incurable disorder and hopefully help young girls going through the same issues.”

’Where The Heck is My Period?’ will premiere during Africa International Film Festival 2022 (AFRIFF).

Watch the official trailer:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ariya Omoluabi: What you missed from the first two episodes

Ariya Omoluabi: What you missed from the first two episodes

Singing sensation Dami Oniru returns with a defining EP 'Matter of Time'

Singing sensation Dami Oniru returns with a defining EP 'Matter of Time'

Stephanie Coker debuts trailer for ‘Where The Heck is My Period?’ documentary

Stephanie Coker debuts trailer for ‘Where The Heck is My Period?’ documentary

Vector is set to drop highly anticipated album 'Teslim'

Vector is set to drop highly anticipated album 'Teslim'

Tems, Burna Boy, and Rema continue run on Billboard Hot 100

Tems, Burna Boy, and Rema continue run on Billboard Hot 100

Izu Ojukwu’s ‘4-4-44’ premieres ahead of streaming release

Izu Ojukwu’s ‘4-4-44’ premieres ahead of streaming release

Burna Boy, Rema, and Oxlade extend run on the UK Official Singles Chart

Burna Boy, Rema, and Oxlade extend run on the UK Official Singles Chart

Rotimi and his wife, Vanessa Mdee, are expecting a girl child

Rotimi and his wife, Vanessa Mdee, are expecting a girl child

'Nigerians are loud and expressive,' Fireboy says on Shopping for Sneakers interview

'Nigerians are loud and expressive,' Fireboy says on Shopping for Sneakers interview

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

I knew 'Anikulapo' would be bigger than 'Game of Thrones' - Afolayan.

I knew 'Anikulapo' would be bigger than 'Game of Thrones' - Afolayan

Ama Qamata as Puleng Khumalo in 'Blood and Water' [universo estendido]

'Blood and Water' season 3 teaser debuts, release date confirmed

Kunle Afolayan's 'Anikulapo' [Instagram/kunleafo]

Kunle Afolayan drops 'Anikulapo' soundtrack album

Meet the cast of AM Itura [YouTube]

Meet the cast of Africa Magic’s brand new series 'Itura'