Nigerian-British TV host, actress Stephanie Coker Aderinokun, is on a mission to raise awareness, by amplifying the voices of brave women living with PCOS.
Stephanie Coker debuts trailer for ‘Where The Heck is My Period?’ documentary
The documentary which highlights the struggles of Nigerian women living with PCOS, is set to debut at AFRIFF’s 11th edition.
The media personality, who is a PCOS survivor, recently debuted the official trailer for “Where The Heck is My Period?”, a documentary chronicling the daily lives of Nigerian women living with Polycystic ovarian syndrome.
Produced by Coker, the documentary also features interviews with gynecologists, religious leaders, public figures, and native African doctors.
Some of the riveting stories shared in the Michael ‘AMA Psalmist’ Akinrogunde directed feature length documentary include how a mom living with PCOS lost her child, who only lived for 30 minutes, a painful divorce stemming from one woman’s infertility struggles due to PCOS.
Speaking on the importance of the produce documentary, Coker shared, “As someone living with PCOS since age 16 and being put on medication such as the contraceptive pill. I wanted to shed more light and educate people about this incurable disorder and hopefully help young girls going through the same issues.”
’Where The Heck is My Period?’ will premiere during Africa International Film Festival 2022 (AFRIFF).
Watch the official trailer:
