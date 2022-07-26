RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Stan Nze, Anthony Monjaro star in first look at ‘Troublous Weekend’ thriller

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Filmmaker, Olatunbosun Amao has unveiled chilling first-look stills at ‘Troublous Weekend’, his feature film directorial debut.

Troublous Weekend thriller [Instagram]
Troublous Weekend thriller [Instagram]

The first images tease AMVCA-winning actor Stan Nze and Anthony Monjaro as leading stars in the plot centered on their characters coming face to face with the dangers lurking in the dark.

Recommended articles
Anthony Monjaro in Troublous Weekend BTS
Anthony Monjaro in Troublous Weekend BTS Pulse Nigeria

Set on the gripping tale of a couple’s weekend getaway, ‘Troublous Weekend’ follows mysterious events that force them to fight for their lives from the enemies within.

The upcoming title was shot in 2021 December and according to Olatunbosun Amao, it explores key elements of the thriller and horror genres.

Troublous Weekend thriller [Instagram]
Troublous Weekend thriller [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria

The idea was to, on one hand, experiment with a mix of thriller and horror genres in a Nollywood story and on the other hand, explore suspense with a plot centering around a single household,” the film director said. “‘Troublous Weekend’ will keep the audience on the edge of their seats, it’s exciting and definitely unforgettable.”

Troublous Weekend thriller [Instagram]
Troublous Weekend thriller [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria

The Canada-based filmmaker is the co-executive producer of the multiple award-winning feature film ‘Blackmail’ which is currently set to launch in over 100 cinemas in the UK, in an unprecedented theatrical release. The Cybercrime themed film will also debut in Nigerian cinemas.

‘Troublous Weekend,’ Amao’s feature film directorial debut, will launch soon on a streaming service.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Stan Nze, Anthony Monjaro star in first look at ‘Troublous Weekend’ thriller

Stan Nze, Anthony Monjaro star in first look at ‘Troublous Weekend’ thriller

Headies withdraws Portable's nominations due to police investigation

Headies withdraws Portable's nominations due to police investigation

BBNaija 7: Chichi and I can never be friends - Bella

BBNaija 7: Chichi and I can never be friends - Bella

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' climbs 14 places on Billboard Hot 100

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' climbs 14 places on Billboard Hot 100

'I have never slept with Apostle Johnson Suleman' - Queen Nwokoye cries out

'I have never slept with Apostle Johnson Suleman' - Queen Nwokoye cries out

Joeboy and Black Sherif joins YouTube's global Foundry Class of 2022

Joeboy and Black Sherif joins YouTube's global Foundry Class of 2022

Fireboy DML & Asake’s ‘Bandana’ rockets to No. 1 on this week’s Nigeria Top 100

Fireboy DML & Asake’s ‘Bandana’ rockets to No. 1 on this week’s Nigeria Top 100

BBNaija 7: Live updates of the 'Level Up' season

BBNaija 7: Live updates of the 'Level Up' season

Is Big Brother Naija a viable platform for upcoming artists?

Is Big Brother Naija a viable platform for upcoming artists?

Trending

BBNaija 2022: Meet the 'Level Up' housemates

BBNaija 2022: Meet the 'Level Up' housemates

I am within my rights to be sexually attracted to any adult - Yomi Fabiyi on sex for roles allegation

Actress Bimpe Oyebade and actor Yomi Fabiyi [Instagram/BimpeOyebade] [Instagram/YomiFabiyi]

BBNaija 'Level Up': Nigerians react on Twitter over new housemates

Here are the housemates who will be keeping you all glued to your TV screens in the next 10 weeks.

How to watch 7th season of BBNaija as show premieres Saturday

BBNaija season 7