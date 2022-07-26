The first images tease AMVCA-winning actor Stan Nze and Anthony Monjaro as leading stars in the plot centered on their characters coming face to face with the dangers lurking in the dark.
Stan Nze, Anthony Monjaro star in first look at ‘Troublous Weekend’ thriller
Filmmaker, Olatunbosun Amao has unveiled chilling first-look stills at ‘Troublous Weekend’, his feature film directorial debut.
Set on the gripping tale of a couple’s weekend getaway, ‘Troublous Weekend’ follows mysterious events that force them to fight for their lives from the enemies within.
The upcoming title was shot in 2021 December and according to Olatunbosun Amao, it explores key elements of the thriller and horror genres.
“The idea was to, on one hand, experiment with a mix of thriller and horror genres in a Nollywood story and on the other hand, explore suspense with a plot centering around a single household,” the film director said. “‘Troublous Weekend’ will keep the audience on the edge of their seats, it’s exciting and definitely unforgettable.”
The Canada-based filmmaker is the co-executive producer of the multiple award-winning feature film ‘Blackmail’ which is currently set to launch in over 100 cinemas in the UK, in an unprecedented theatrical release. The Cybercrime themed film will also debut in Nigerian cinemas.
‘Troublous Weekend,’ Amao’s feature film directorial debut, will launch soon on a streaming service.
