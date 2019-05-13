Nollywood stars, Alex Ekubo, and Sophie Alakija have featured in a new movie, ‘Love or Quest.’

Directed by Lancelot Imasuen, the new movie also features new entrants that include Toria Sample and Stefano Piotti.

‘Love or Quest’ sees new entrant, Toria Sample making a statement in the moviedom starring opposite Eddie Watson, and alongside Sophie Alakija, who plays the role of her best friend.

With a sick brother and poor mother, Sample has to follow her decision to contest in a beauty pageant to win the star prize of several millions of Naira and change her fortune and that of her family.

Produced by Stefano Piotti, ‘Love or Quest’ tells the story of Mabel(Toria Sample) who works at a fashion house, had a sick brother and was looking for possible ways to cater for her poor family. She had a boyfriend by name Tony (Eddie Watson) who although was learned, happened to be a struggling automobile engineer. Mabel who had a flair for fashion got into a modeling contest, where she met a friend from their young days called Cynthia (Sophie Alakija) they got well into the training and Mabel sprained her ankle when they were trying to rehearse and used native medication which made the sprain infected, and had to go to the hospital where she met a doctor called Andrew (Alexx Ekubo) who helped Mabel and later fell in love with her.