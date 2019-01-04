Sikiratu Sindodo, Lola Alao, Toyin Adewale and Abdulateef Adedimeji mourn Gbenga Akintunde.

19 of the late actor's colleagues have taken to the comment section of the first post announcing his death to express their shock while eulogizing him.

Some of the late Akintunde's colleagues, who had worked closely with him like Toyin Adewale, Dejo Tunfulu and Mistura Asunramu took to their individual Instagram pages to eulogize the late actor.

Here are what 19 Yoruba actors have to say about Gbenga Akintunde aka Burger's death

Jiganbabaoja: Speechless ! Rest in peace burger

Adedimeji Lateef: oh my God

Ibrahim Chatta: OMG

Regina Chukwu: Haaaa Jesu!

Bimbo Oshin: Sad

Lola Alao: RIP to him. so sad. this world ef vanity upon vanity

Kenny George: Jesus, heartbreaking

Sikiratu Sindodo: God have mercy

Mercy Ebosele: Jesus Christ

Adeniyi Johnson: Jesus

Tawa Ajisefini: allahuu, so sad

Kemi Afolabi: No, oh my God. This is sad

Mistura Asunramu: Haaa, my goodness, rest in peace. RIP to a great Ambassador of TMA, we love u but God loves u more... Burger, it's so sad.

Toyin Adewale: jesu ooo, Burger! Haaaaaa!!!!! I can't believe am posting this

This is so sad, Burger gone???? God!!!! Hmmmmmmm, Goodnight Bro, May your soul rest in perfect peace

Okiki Afolayan: may his soul rest in perfect peace.

Toyin Alausa: What! Lord have mercy

Dejo Tunfulu: Oh my God, may God bless his soul. I hate sad news but I believe He died because his body had served its purpose. Rest on padi mi Mr Burger.

Afeez Abiodun Owo: Kabiyesi Olorun ooo

Binta Ayo Mogaji: sad

Actor and producer, Kunle Afod had announced the death of Akintunde on his Instagram post on Thursday, January 3, 2018.