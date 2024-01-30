ADVERTISEMENT
See the trailer for Showmax's 'Sadau Sisters' to start streaming in February

Faith Oloruntoyin

The upcoming TV show will commence streaming on February 12, 2024.

The series follows the lives of the award-winning Nigerian actress, Rahama Sadau and her three sisters, Aisha, Fatima and Zainab.

The 13-part series feature Rahama, most recently known for her latest feature in Netflix's Wrath And Revenge, as the star of the family, Zainab, a baker, restaurateur and rising star, Aisha, a make-up artist and the peace-maker of the family, and then Fatima, a fashion model and the baby of the house.

It sheds light on their sisterhood, undisclosed facts about each other, alongside family traumas and controversies.

Rahama, who is also the executive producer, shared her excitement in a Press release. "I am thrilled to be doing this show, and even more so with my sisters who are simply my favourite people in the world,” she said.

She further described the project as an opportunity to open up more to her fans out there. The actress expressed: “This show presents a unique opportunity for me to share a more personal side of my life with viewers and my fans. I am grateful to Showmax for providing a platform to tell our stories, and I can't wait for everyone to join us on this incredible adventure."

Sadau Sisters is part of the exciting content slate to be released upon the relaunch of the Showmax app on February 9, 2024.

Watch the official trailer below:

