See new behind-the-scene images of Timini Egbuson on the set of 'Ajosepo'

Faith Oloruntoyin

The feature movie is scheduled to premiere later this year.

Timini Egbuson on set of 'Ajosepo' [Twitter/Shockng]
Timini Egbuson on set of 'Ajosepo' [Twitter/Shockng]

The award-winning actor pairs up with Yemi Solade, in what has been described as a father-and-son relationship.

Ajosepo is a family drama, and viewers can anticipate captivating moments including a proposal and a wedding. It is clear that Egbuson will be taking one of the lead roles in this project, but further details on his character are yet to be released.

Kasum had shared behind-the-scene clips of the production while they were on set, describing the production as a heartwarming experience. "Capturing the magic of family bonds on set of Ajosepo. Sharing some behind-the-scenes moments from our heartwarming film coming to you in 2024", he said.

Other disclosed cast members for the film include Mike Afolarin, Tomike Adeoye, Timini Egbuson, Ibrahim Itele Yekini, Mercy Aigbe, Ronke Oshodi, Bolaji Ogunmola, and Bisola Aiyeola.

Produced by Feyifunmi Ogini and written by Stephen Okonkwo, the feature movie explores themes of sibling rivalry, religion and romance in the modern-day world.

Dare Olaitan who is behind the story and Kasum, are back again as a pair for this project after a long trail of movies that includes Egun, Ile Owo, Obara' M, Dwindle and Mama.

Ajosepo is expected to go straight to the cinemas upon its debut later in the year.

Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

