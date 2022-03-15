RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

RMD recounts avoiding the pulpit for many years as he takes new movie role

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The veteran actor is set to star as a reverend for the umpteenth time.

Richard Mofe-Damijo [Instagram]
Richard Mofe-Damijo [Instagram]

Nollywood royalty, Richard Mofe Damijo has unveiled his latest role in 'Cold', a forthcoming movie directed by Bakia T. Thomas.

In his Instagram announcement, the 60-year-old star recounted his many years of avoiding the call to become a preacher but how he found himself being one though make believe.

"There was a time when for every other day or week, somebody would tell me they had a dream where they saw me as a pastor. Having taught Sunday school for over 15 years it was not far fetched," RMD wrote.

"Besides every perceived Bad Boy is supposed to end up in full time ministry right? So, what did I do? Run! I’ve avoided the pulpit with trepidation. But just like Jonah, I continue to end up somehow in the belly of the calling where I have played a pastor or reverend father more than anything else in my acting life. God does have an amazing sense of humour. I’m not even sure as I write this if I’ve fully escaped the CALL! Until date I still frighten myself every time I’ve had to speak in a church because when I take the pulpit, the Holy Spirit takes over.

"And so once again I embark into a world of make believe where I play yet another man of God. I invite you on this epic cinematic journey into the spirt realm!"

Also starring Kanayo O. Kanayo, Pete Edochie and Femi Branch, a clip from ongoing principal photography went viral last week after cast members joined the Partition challenge.

Watch the video:

