RHOL: Housewives set to return to the screens for a Reunion show

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The Real Housewives of Lagos stars are set to return for a Reunion show.

Real Housewives of Lagos [Instagram]
Real Housewives of Lagos [Instagram]

According to co-Executive Producer Darey Art Alade, episodes of the Reunion show will launch on Showmax two weeks after season one wrapped on Friday June 17.

Thank y’all for watching and riding the #RHOLagos wave! We really appreciate the comments, feedback, criticisms, reviews, shares etc.

“Shouts to the entire cast, crew and our fabulous housewives who made the season sizzle. Reunion episodes beckon in 2 weeks. WATCHOUT,” Darey wrote in a tweet.

While details of the anticipated Reunion show remains sketchy, unconfirmed reports say it will be hosted by popular media personality Uti Nwachukwu.

The reality show bedazzled fans for 12 weeks with the dramatic friendship of six celebrity Housewives - Toyin Lawani, Iyabo Ojo, Mariam Timmer, Laura Ikeji, Caroline Danjuma and Chioma Goodhair.

ALSO READ: RHOL: Toyin Lawani reveals she’s expecting 4th child in season

Since season one’s finale, some of the Housewives have hinted on the show returning for a second season.

Lawani wrote about seeing fans in season two via a tweet unveiling one of her showstopper season finale outfits

Chioma, on the other hand, shared a comment on a trending podcast show dedicated to the Housewives.

RHOL, produced by Darey and Deola Art Alade’s Livespot 360, launched in April as Showmax’s third Nigerian Original series.

