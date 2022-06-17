RHOL: Toyin Lawani reveals she’s expecting 4th child in season finale

In a clip from the show, the housewives cheer her on as she confirms that she found out about the pregnancy on their Dubai trip.

Watch a clip:

From episode 11, the housewives had travelled to Dubai to celebrate Lawani’s fortieth birthday. The celebrity designer was also joined by her husband.

Away from the show, Lawani recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary. The couple got married in a star-studded ceremony last year and welcomed their first child together shortly after.

Since the episode launched, Lawani has made no comments about her pregnancy.

Meanwhile the sensational show ended on a shocking note for viewers with former besties Chioma and Caroline getting into a major fight.

The now estranged friends had choice words for each other after Chioma accused Caroline of lying about her fight with Iyabo. The show’s first season has left fans glued to the screens for over two months.