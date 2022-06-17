Reunion: I was dealing with a single woman - Boma explains tryst with Tega

On the latest edition, the housemates finally got the chance to defend their actions but not before a messy near cat fight between Maria and Beatrice.

Things heated up quite quickly between the ladies with Beatrice bringing up Maria’s 2021 alleged ‘married man’ scandal.

The ‘Shine Ya Eye’ stars had initially expressed dislike for each other with Beatrice claiming hers was born out Maria’s controlling attitude on the show.

For the first time since coming under intense fire for ‘sleeping with a married woman’, Boma explained that Tega had admitted to him, while in the house, that she was already separated from her ex-Husband.

“In my head, I was dealing with a single woman,” Boma explained.

For Tega, her actions were inspired by the strategy she adopted to play mind games on the housemates. She revealed that she had a chat with her estranged husband before the show, asking him to stay behind the scenes no matter what happened. Her strategy, however, changed when she came into the house and met JayPaul.

The fear of JayPaul ruining her well plotted plans forced her to admit she was still married. Outside the house, her husband had begun a campaign supposedly to rally supporters for her or so it seemed.