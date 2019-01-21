Ramsey Nouah and Nancy Isime have starred in a newly released movie, ‘Levi.’

The movie, which also featured Deyemi Okanlawon and Bolaji Ogunmola, is centered around Levi played by Ramsey Nouah and his decision to have a married friend, Somi, played by Nancy Isime, at all cost despite her marital status.

ALSO READ: Ramsey Nouah, Nancy Isime, Ali Nuhu begin 2019 on the set of 'The Millions'

Speaking on the movie, Deyemi Okanlawon, who played the role of Israel in the movie said, “I have never seen set designs as I saw on the set of ‘Levi’. ‘Levi’ the movie is one of the best movies I have been on. It’s a beautiful film, good script, well told, good directing and great acting. I think everybody is going to have fun watching it just like I had fun acting in the movie.”

On his role as Levi in the movie, Ramsey Nouah said, “Levi is in love with a junior schoolmate and he has an attitude of believing he can get anything he wants. He still pressed further even after finding out that the lady is in love and married to another guy. I would refer to ‘Levi’ as a slow drama thriller that creeps up on you,”

The movie, which was premiered in Enugu on Sunday 13, 2018, was directed by Okechukwu Oku.

‘Levi’ made its cinema debut on Friday, January 18, 2018, in cinemas across Nigeria.