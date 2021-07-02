Ramsey Nouah, Mo Abudu, Andrew Dosunmu invited to become Academy members
The Academy's invitation list for the 2021 class is reportedly the smallest with the announcement of 395 new members.
While Abudu was selected in the Producers category, Nouah and Dosunmu made the Actors and Directors categories respectively.
The newly released list surprisingly noted a major slash, an astounding development considering that in recent years, the list had spotted as high as 928 members.
In a statement accompanying the list, the Academy explained that the resized list was to prioritize support and growth for members.
"To enable steady future growth and to ensure the necessary infrastructure, staff resources and environment to support all Academy members, the number invited to membership was limited to roughly half that of recent years,” the statement read.
On the list of members this year are major Hollywood players, 89 past Oscar nominees, including 25 winners including Janet Jackson, Robert Pattinson, Kenya Barris, Hugh Bonneville, Laverne Cox, Issa Rae. The list is 46 percent women, 39 percent underrepresented ethnic/racial communities, and 53 percent international from 49 countries outside of the United States.
