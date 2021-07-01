RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

AY Makun announces new movie 'Christmas In Miami'

The movie stars Richard Mofe-Damijo, Osita Iheme, AY and Hollywood actor, John Amos.

AY Makun, Osita Iheme and Richard Mofe-Damijo in 'Christmas In Miami' [Instagram/ositaiheme]

Top comedian and filmmaker, AY Makun has announced his latest comedy feature film titled 'Christmas In Miami'.

AY recently teased fans with a video confirming the production which will star 'Coming To America' actor, John Amos alongside Nollywood royalty Richard Mofe Damijo and Osita Iheme.

Watch the clip:

Although plot details for 'Christmas In Miami' are currently under wraps, we can confirm that production began some weeks ago. It is also unclear if AY will be taking on his famous Akpos character (introduced in '30 Days In Atlanta') or if he will play a new character.

ALSO READ: The Weeknd to produce & star in new HBO series 'The Idols'

The teaser, however, suggests that the lead characters played by AY, RMD and Iheme take a trip to Miami for a Christmas competition featuring players from other countries.

AY's new project comes over a year after 'Merry Men 2' debuted in cinemas.

