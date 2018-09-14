Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Rafiki director sues Kenyas Film Board for ban on film

Rafiki Director of Kenyan film banned for its lesbian storyline is suing the film board

Wanuri Kahiu is suing the film board in Kenya to lift ban placed on the movie, ''Rafiki'' to make way for Oscar submission.

  • Published:
play The movie Rafiki which was banned in Kenya for its lesbian storyline (Tiranapost)

Rafiki, banned by the Kenya film board for its lesbian storyline ahead of the debut at the Cannes festival in 2018, the director is now suing the film board to allow for an Oscar submission.

Wanuri Kahiu, Kenyan filmmaker is fighting for the ban on her film to be lifted in her home country ahead of call for submission to be considered for an Oscar.

This was made known through a post on the Twitter account [@dhahabukenya] on Wednesday, September 12th, with the caption,

''Creatives including Rafiki film producer, Wanuri Kahiu have sued InfoFfcb [the official Twitter account of the Kenya Film Classification Board] and Ezekiel Mutua [CEO of the board] for infringing on freedom of expression.

Justice Okwany today ordered all parties to the case to appear before her this Friday for directions.''

 

The film Rafiki, which means "friend" in Swahili, traces the love story between two young women.

The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) had placed a ban on it, saying the film "seeks to legitimize lesbian romance".

KFCB warned that anyone found in possession of the film would be in breach of the law in Kenya, where gay sex is punishable by 14 years.

play A scene from the movie, Rafiki (AffinityMagazine)

 

Wanuri Kahiu in an interview with BBC shortly after the ban had said, "I really had hoped that the classification board would classify it as an 18. Because we feel the Kenyan audience is a mature, discerning enough audience."

The movie recently got screened at the TIFF Festival making its North American debut, where Kahiu told TIFF, "I don't necessarily consider myself an activist; I truly consider myself a storyteller,"

"But when somebody starts to infringe on your rights to be creative and exercise your work, that becomes a problem. That's when we decided to push back and take the Classification Board to court."

For 'Rafiki' to be eligible for a Best Foreign Language award, it needs to be shown in Kenya before September 30, if the selection committee is given permission to screen the film to submit it to the Academy, 'Rafiki' could be the first Kenyan film to be considered in that category.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 Genevieve Nnaji Actress speaks to CNN on her Netflix acquired film,...bullet
2 Genevieve Nnaji Actress says the success of her movie ''Lion Heart''...bullet
3 Pulse List 5 Nollywood movies with most nudity and sex scenesbullet

Related Articles

"Rafiki" First LGBT movies receives massive applause at Cannes Film Festival
Rafiki Kenyan feature film debuts at Cannes Festival
Homosexuality Banned film reveals challenges and progress in gay Kenya
AGN Actor's guild gets N5 million to support ailing members
Saraki Senate President says Nollywood is a 'decent industry'
Genevieve Nnaji Actress says the success of her movie ''Lion Heart'' is vindication for Nollywood
MFM Pastor Daniel Olukoya is suing ThisDay for ₦500 billion
Ebube Nwagbo Nollywood actress launches new clothing line 'PoshedUp By Eb'
Genevieve Nnaji Actress speaks to CNN on her Netflix acquired film, ''Lion Heart''
Oboatarhe Ikuku Nigerian director speaks on her new movie 'Success', and Nollywood

Movies

Funke Adesiyan dumps PDP, picks up APC form to contest in 2019
Funke Adesiyan Actress dumps PDP, picks up APC form to contest in 2019
Henry Cavill sets Instagram agog after tale of shaky 'Superman' role
Henry Cavill Actor sets Instagram on fire after rumours of losing 'Superman' role
Saraki says Nollywood is a decent industry
Saraki Senate President says Nollywood is a 'decent industry'
Oghenekaro Itene Nollywood actress grabs ambassadorship in US