See Genevieve Nnaji at 'Lion Heart's premiere at TIFF 2018

news

Genevieve Nnaji was all smiles when she attended the premiere of her movie, 'Lion Heart' at the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival.

The premiere held on Saturday, September 8, 2018 with two members of cast, Genevieve Nnaji and Nkem Owoh in attendance.

Two other expected members of the cast at the premiere, Peter Okoye and Onyeka Onwenu, were however absent at the premiere.

ALSO READ: Netflix buys Genevieve Nnaji's 'Lion heart' before premiere

Also speaking to the audience after the movie screened was the co-executive producer, Chinny Onwugbenu.

In her speech, Chinny confirmed the Netflix acquisition of the movie, 'Lion Heart' saying she and Genevieve intends to have a more robust relationship with the film company in nearest future.

During her speech, Genevieve said, "And a lot of the cast and crew are not present here, a lot of cast and crew who worked tirelessly on this project and on their behalf, I want to thank you. The movie was shot in May 2017 and till this point, we have had an amazing fanbase..."

About Lion Heart

Genevieve plays the role of Adaeze, a level-headed executive in her father's bus company, Lionheart Transport.

Time and again, Adaeze has proven her keen ability to make a profit and to manage the most heated situations.

But when her father (stalwart star Pete Edochie) falls ill, both she and her rival (Kalu Egbui Ikeagwu, boosting the marquee cast) are passed over in favour of Adaeze's less-than-suave uncle, Godswill (Nkem Owoh, who lights up the screen with his comic presence).

Determined to fight her way to the top, but not wanting to go against her father's wishes, Adaeze feels like the proverbial bus has left the station without her.

She must quickly shift gears, however, when she and Godswill discover that Lionheart is running on fumes, financially.

Together, the unlikely duo must come together to save the company and their family name.

Sharply and comically observed, Nnaji's film deals with the everyday sexism that saturates workplaces everywhere, and captures the delicate balance between honouring one's family while finding the courage to strike out on one's own.