Prince Harry debuts new trailer for docuseries on mental health 'The Me You Can’t See'

Titled 'The Me You Can't See', the series which debuts Friday, May 21 on the streaming platform will center on the struggles of mental health. It features medical experts and people sharing their personal experiences.

Shot by BAFTA Award-winning director Asif Kapadia, the two minutes thirty seven seconds trailer also features co-executive producer Oprah Winfrey, Glenn Close, Syrian refugee Fawzi as well a clip from Princess Diana's funeral with a closeup of young Prince Harry. Meghan Markle also makes appearances in the trailer with Archie.

In the trailer, Harry hints on his personal struggles with mental health and dealing with loss. He says: "To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness, In today’s world, more than ever, it is a sign of strength.”

The documentary series will premiere exclusively on Apple TV+.