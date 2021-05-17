RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Prince Harry debuts new trailer for docuseries on mental health 'The Me You Can’t See'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The new documentary series is co-executive produced by the Prince and Oprah Winfrey.

Prince Harry in new trailer for 'The Me You Can't See' [YouTube]

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Lady Gaga are among the celebrities featured in the official trailer for Harry's forthcoming Apple TV+ documentary series.

Recommended articles

Titled 'The Me You Can't See', the series which debuts Friday, May 21 on the streaming platform will center on the struggles of mental health. It features medical experts and people sharing their personal experiences.

ALSO READ: YouTube sensation, Korty EO talks discovering self through video content creation

Shot by BAFTA Award-winning director Asif Kapadia, the two minutes thirty seven seconds trailer also features co-executive producer Oprah Winfrey, Glenn Close, Syrian refugee Fawzi as well a clip from Princess Diana's funeral with a closeup of young Prince Harry. Meghan Markle also makes appearances in the trailer with Archie.

In the trailer, Harry hints on his personal struggles with mental health and dealing with loss. He says: "To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness, In today’s world, more than ever, it is a sign of strength.”

The documentary series will premiere exclusively on Apple TV+.

Watch the trailer:

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to handle anxiety

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

Davido celebrates 1st daughter Imade on her 6th birthday

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

INEC headquarters in Enugu has been burnt

Driver carrying dead body dies in an accident at Botokrom

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Frank Akpan says he killed Iniobong Umoren with a voltage stabilizer

Adamawa First Class traditional ruler Murum Mbula of Mbula Kingdom is dead