Wale Ojo to reportedly lead cast of Amazon Nigerian original 'Breath of Life'

Written and directed by BB Sasore (God Calling), the faith-themed film with center on the story of a man whose encounter with a young man transforms his life and sense of purpose. Breath of Life will reportedly be set in 1950s Lagos and produced by Eku Edewor.

While Ojo is yet to confirm his latest role, the British/Nigerian star has enjoyed a relatively great year with notable titles including Netflix first original series Blood Sisters and Umanu Ojochenemi Elijah's pollution-themed A Place Called Forward. The latest Nemsia films project will debut in 2023.

The streamer has made major moves over the past weeks as it continues to establish itself in the Nigerian market.

On Wednesday, Ned Mitchell, Head of Originals, Africa & Middle East, Amazon Studios, confirmed the streamer's latest Nigerian hire Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu. The acclaimed content strategist was unveiled as Prime Video's new Head of Nigerian Originals.