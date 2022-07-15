RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Wale Ojo to reportedly lead cast of Amazon Nigerian original 'Breath of Life'

Nemsia films has confirmed the lead star for its Amazon Prime Video Original 'Breath of Life.'

Wale Ojo
Wale Ojo

According to a Shock NG exclusive, Netflix's Blood Sisters star Wale Ojo will lead the cast of the feature film set to kick off principal photography ending of July.

Written and directed by BB Sasore (God Calling), the faith-themed film with center on the story of a man whose encounter with a young man transforms his life and sense of purpose. Breath of Life will reportedly be set in 1950s Lagos and produced by Eku Edewor.

While Ojo is yet to confirm his latest role, the British/Nigerian star has enjoyed a relatively great year with notable titles including Netflix first original series Blood Sisters and Umanu Ojochenemi Elijah's pollution-themed A Place Called Forward. The latest Nemsia films project will debut in 2023.

The streamer has made major moves over the past weeks as it continues to establish itself in the Nigerian market.

On Wednesday, Ned Mitchell, Head of Originals, Africa & Middle East, Amazon Studios, confirmed the streamer's latest Nigerian hire Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu. The acclaimed content strategist was unveiled as Prime Video's new Head of Nigerian Originals.

Prime Video's Nemsia partnership deal, on the other hand, will see the company produce three Amazon Prime Original films.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

