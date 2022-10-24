Orire Nwani lands 'Best Director' prize at New York festival

Fast-rising Nigerian director Orire Nwani has emerged 'Best Director' at the just concluded New York Tri State film festival for his 'Naked Woman' short film.
The filmmaker's 'Naked Woman' short film has won big at the New York Tri State film festival.
Congratulating the filmmaker on landing the coveted prize, festival director, Eduardo Rivera shared in a statement, "Again, congrats for the award and for being great at what you do. We have surely loved your work, and I'm sure others feel the same."
The short film which explores the trauma of unwanted pregnancy and single parenthood, also premiered at the Smithsonian National Museum for African Art DC and is set to screen at the 11th edition of the African International Film festival (Afriff).
'Naked Woman' follows the story of single mother Ufuoma, who after the difficulties she has gone through in life is somewhat bitter and scared about her daughter making the same mistakes.
The film which stars Ejovwoke Obas and Roberta Orioma who doubles as co-writer, is currently streaming on YouTube with over 40k views since its July premiere.
'Naked Woman' is produced by Josh Olaoluwa for Conceptified Media, and photographed by Adeniyi Joseph Omobulejo. Vincho Nchogu is credited as Creative Producer.
