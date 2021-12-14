RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Filmmaker Onyeka Nwelue set to produce Wole Soyinka's Biafra documentary

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The documentary titled 'The Last Night in Biafra' will detail Soyinka's visit to the eastern part of Nigeria during civil war agitation.

Onyeka Nwelue and Wole Soyinka [Vanguard News]
Onyeka Nwelue and Wole Soyinka [Vanguard News]

Nigerian author and filmmaker Onyeka Nwelue has confirmed plans to produce a documentary based on Wole Soyinka's incarceration following his visit to Biafran military leader Odumegwu Emeka Ojukwu.

Recommended articles

Titled 'The Last Night in Biafra', Nwelue recently announced a recent interview with former President Olusegun Obasanjo for his witness account of the events leading to the Nigerian civil war between 1967-1970.

"I am developing a documentary on Wole Soyinka, titled, “The Last Night in Biafra.” It chronicles Soyinka’s journey to Enugu, to see Ojukwu," Nwelue wrote on Twitter.

"President Obasanjo was gracious enough, to invite me into his study and answered all my annoying questions. Frederick Forsyth appears."

Nwelue's documentary follows the premiere of his feature film 'Other Side of History' based on an article by Iduma Kalu.

The feature film produced by Lorenzo Menakaya, Daymé Arocena and Pablo Dewin Reyes Maulin, follows the ambitious story of Biafran hero, Odumegwu Emeka Ojukwu.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rapper Mocheddah recounts terrible experience during pregnancy

Rapper Mocheddah recounts terrible experience during pregnancy

Filmmaker Onyeka Nwelue set to produce Wole Soyinka's Biafra documentary

Filmmaker Onyeka Nwelue set to produce Wole Soyinka's Biafra documentary

Seyi Shay is grown, sexy and commanding on 'Big Girl' [Pulse Album Review]

Seyi Shay is grown, sexy and commanding on 'Big Girl' [Pulse Album Review]

Wande Coal, Lojay, Fireboy and more thrill at 'Live In Concert'

Wande Coal, Lojay, Fireboy and more thrill at 'Live In Concert'

Skiibii’s ‘God Is Bigger Than Man’ is cohesive, but forgettable [Pulse EP Review]

Skiibii’s ‘God Is Bigger Than Man’ is cohesive, but forgettable [Pulse EP Review]

'Interview with the Vampire' author Anne Rice dies at 80

'Interview with the Vampire' author Anne Rice dies at 80

Netflix brings the Christmas cheer with ‘A Naija Christmas’

Netflix brings the Christmas cheer with ‘A Naija Christmas’

Singer Tems reflects on time spent in Ugandan prison a year ago

Singer Tems reflects on time spent in Ugandan prison a year ago

'My colleagues fight over the same men, gigs and sponsors' - OAP Moet Abebe

'My colleagues fight over the same men, gigs and sponsors' - OAP Moet Abebe