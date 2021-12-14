Nigerian author and filmmaker Onyeka Nwelue has confirmed plans to produce a documentary based on Wole Soyinka's incarceration following his visit to Biafran military leader Odumegwu Emeka Ojukwu.
Filmmaker Onyeka Nwelue set to produce Wole Soyinka's Biafra documentary
The documentary titled 'The Last Night in Biafra' will detail Soyinka's visit to the eastern part of Nigeria during civil war agitation.
Titled 'The Last Night in Biafra', Nwelue recently announced a recent interview with former President Olusegun Obasanjo for his witness account of the events leading to the Nigerian civil war between 1967-1970.
"I am developing a documentary on Wole Soyinka, titled, “The Last Night in Biafra.” It chronicles Soyinka’s journey to Enugu, to see Ojukwu," Nwelue wrote on Twitter.
"President Obasanjo was gracious enough, to invite me into his study and answered all my annoying questions. Frederick Forsyth appears."
Nwelue's documentary follows the premiere of his feature film 'Other Side of History' based on an article by Iduma Kalu.
The feature film produced by Lorenzo Menakaya, Daymé Arocena and Pablo Dewin Reyes Maulin, follows the ambitious story of Biafran hero, Odumegwu Emeka Ojukwu.
