Filmmaker Onyeka Nwelue set to produce Wole Soyinka's Biafra documentary

Titled 'The Last Night in Biafra', Nwelue recently announced a recent interview with former President Olusegun Obasanjo for his witness account of the events leading to the Nigerian civil war between 1967-1970.

"I am developing a documentary on Wole Soyinka, titled, “The Last Night in Biafra.” It chronicles Soyinka’s journey to Enugu, to see Ojukwu," Nwelue wrote on Twitter.

"President Obasanjo was gracious enough, to invite me into his study and answered all my annoying questions. Frederick Forsyth appears."

Nwelue's documentary follows the premiere of his feature film 'Other Side of History' based on an article by Iduma Kalu.