Omoni Oboli's successful run as a producer and director of feature films has taken a new dimension with the unveiling of her very first series, a romantic drama titled 'Last Year Single'.

According to the actress cum director, the series is based on three single ladies all in their 30s and the drama of finding suitable spouses. It stars Bimbo Ademoye, Toni Tones and Oboli.

Principal photography for 'Last Year Single' has already kicked off for the story by Joy Isi Bewaji.