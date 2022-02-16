RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Omo Ghetto The Saga becomes Netflix Naija's most watched title

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The comedy's new record follows its 2021 smashing of box office records.

Funke Akindele-Bello plays the dual role of Lefty and Ayomide in 'Omo Ghetto' (The Saga) [YouTube]
Funke Akindele Bello and JJC Skillz's 'Omo Ghetto the Saga ' has hit another major record.

Funke Akindele’s Omo Ghetto The Saga has hit a new record. The film is reportedly now leading as the most watched title on Netflix Naija.

According to Flix Patrol, the comedy sequel has stayed on the streamer's top 10 list as the longest-running title for a Nollywood picture with a total of 98 days.

Released in 2020, the comedy sequel starring Akindele in the dual role as twin sisters, 'Omo Ghetto' grossed over N500 million making it the highest grossing film in Nigerian box office.

Following its successful cinema run, the film debuted on Netflix in 2021, also to impressive reviews.

Also starring Chioma Akpota, Nancy Isime, Eniola Badmus, Tina Mba, Bimbo Thomas, Deyemi Okanlawon and Mercy Aigbe among others, the film follows the story of twin sisters leading separate lives but are reunited by a series of dramatic events.

