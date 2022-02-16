Omo Ghetto The Saga becomes Netflix Naija's most watched title

Funke Akindele’s Omo Ghetto The Saga has hit a new record. The film is reportedly now leading as the most watched title on Netflix Naija.

According to Flix Patrol, the comedy sequel has stayed on the streamer's top 10 list as the longest-running title for a Nollywood picture with a total of 98 days.

Released in 2020, the comedy sequel starring Akindele in the dual role as twin sisters, 'Omo Ghetto' grossed over N500 million making it the highest grossing film in Nigerian box office.

Following its successful cinema run, the film debuted on Netflix in 2021, also to impressive reviews.