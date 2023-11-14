ADVERTISEMENT
Olóládé Series - A homage to Nollywood TV classics

Netflix recently added the title with a synopsis that reads - “Two friends suddenly become rich in unexpected ways. It seems too good to be true - until they get entangled in a deadly money laundering scheme.

The series is produced by TNC Africa, a trailblazing production company founded in 2021, with a bold mission of telling original African stories through TV series. Olawale Adetula, co-founder and CEO of the company, describes Olóládé as a homage to Nollywood TV classics.

He adds, "We are a tech and data-enabled company and our research shows growing demand for content similar to what many of us grew up watching - pure TV drama with no frills. We believe that a good, well-told story will find a home with anyone regardless of their location or language. Our hope is that Olóládé will further increase the demand for and ultimately lead to the production of more premium original content produced in Nigeria’s indigenous languages."

On a similar note, the series director, Adeniyi Joseph Omobulejo popularly known as TAJ, said "When you watch Olóládé, you will feel a lot of nostalgia. It’s good storytelling at its core. You can expect to see relatable, well-developed, characters and drama unfolding, which for me, is what good storytelling should be."

Adebowale Adedayo (Mr. Macaroni), Olanrewaju Ayanwale and Femi Adebayo on the set of Olóládé series.
Adebowale Adedayo (Mr. Macaroni), Olanrewaju Ayanwale and Femi Adebayo on the set of Olóládé series. Pulse Nigeria

Olóládé boasts of an impressive cast, bringing together seasoned industry titans and emerging talents. The lineup includes Kunle Idowu popularly known as Frank Donga (Hakkunde), Femi Adebayo known for his most recent Netflix sensation, ‘Jagun Jagun’, Mercy Aigbe, (Omo Ghetto-The Saga), Mide Martins (Onitemi), Debby Felix, Adebowale Adedayo a.k.a Mr Macaroni, Liz Da-Silva (Alakada: Reloaded), Jaiye Kuti (Mofe Ni Mofe) and Damilola Oni. The cast also includes relatively new entrants, Oluwatobi Olubiyi known as Oli Ekun and Olanrewaju Ayanwale.

TNC Africa is fast becoming a driving force in transforming the narrative landscape of the Nigerian and African film industry. Devoted to portraying the richness and diversity of the continent, the company has already left a mark with two critically acclaimed shows—Little Black Book and My Name Is A-zed. Both shows got prestigious nominations in the Best TV Series and Best Writing categories at the 2022 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, solidifying TNC Africa's commitment to excellence.

As "Olóládé" prepares to make its debut on Netflix come November 24, viewers can anticipate a captivating journey into the heart of Nollywood, a celebration of timeless storytelling, and a testament to the richness of African narratives.

