Odunlade Adekola's Yoruba epic 'Orisa' heads to Prime Video this February

Faith Oloruntoyin

The film exited from the box office with a total gross of ₦127.89 million.

'Orisa' is headed to Prime Video this February [Instagram/Filmoneng]

The official distributor, Film One made the announcement earlier today, Wednesday, January 31, 2024, in a post on Instagram.

The film is set in an ancient Yoruba city. The titular Orisa, who is played by Ademola, is a powerful warrior who allies himself with a gang of highly skilled warriors, their nefarious activities posing a problem for the king and the other criminal gangs in the city. A mission goes wrong and a dark secret comes to light which threatens to spell doom for Orisa and his claque of warriors.

The Yoruba language film was initially released across cinemas nationwide on July 31, 2023, revolves around a king who abandons his Gods and his people, leaving his kingdom at risk.

Despite the competition from Hollywood blockbusters, Barbie and Oppenheimer, which were released on the same day, its opening week broke the record of the biggest epic opening of the year with ₦27.6 million.

Directed by Adekola, Orisa features notable actors like Femi Adebayo, Shaffy Bello, Jide Kosoko, Dele Odule, Muyiwa Ademola, and Eniola Ajao,

After screening across cinemas nationwide for 14 weeks, Orisa made its exit from the box office, according to the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), with a total gross of ₦127.89 million.

Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

