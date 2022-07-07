RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Obi Emelonye's 'Money Miss Road' set for theatrical release this July

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Money Miss Road, Obi Emelonye's latest action-comedy, is headed to the big screens this July.

Money Miss Road movie directed by Obi Emelonye [Instagram]
Money Miss Road movie directed by Obi Emelonye [Instagram]

The thrilling new film produced by Joy Odiete will launch in theatres on July 22, a month after its official trailer premiered to rave reviews.

Starring Jidekene Achufusi (Living In Bondage), comedian Josh 'Josh2Funny' Alfred and veteran entertainer Charly Boy, Money Miss Road, the Emelonye-directed film follows two down-on-their-luck friends Josiah and Joseph.

When Josiah’s wife, Lucy (Oma Iyasara) arrives without notice and with their three daughters, Joseph (Achufusi) checks into a local hotel. But, a mix-up lands him in a room belonging to Diokpa (Charley Boy), a local criminal Lord.

What Joseph finds in Diokpa’s room changes his life and that of his friend Josiah (Josh2Funny) thus sparking a game of cat and mouse with Diokpa tracing the two Joes to Lagos where they have become the biggest boys in town.

With Money Miss Road, Emelonye explores the high-in-demand action-fused comedy with his classic storytelling style that’s earned him multiple local and international awards.

Speaking on what inspired the story, the veteran filmmaker said he had always hoped to bring more comic characters to life following his comedy film Onye Ozi. “After a few years of biopics, dramas and the likes, I thought it was time to work on an action-packed comedy with memorable characters.”

The Blue Pictures Entertainment, Codeo Limited and The Nollywood Factory collaboration is executive produced by Odinaka Emmanuel Offia with Radisson Blu Anchorage, VI Lagos as partners. Money Miss Road also stars Anthony Monjaro, Chioma Adibe and Melvin Oduah in supporting roles. Radisson Blu Anchorage proudly partners the film.

Watch the trailer:

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

