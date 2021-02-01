Nse Ikpe-Etim might be writing a book soon! The Nollywood actress recently revealed plans to share her nearly a decade long acting career in an e-book.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress who has been in over a dozen Nollywood movies asked her fans to share characters she has played over the years that they fell in love with. This, she revealed, will help in the compilation of an e-book detailing her acting style and processes.

"I may just be writing an e-book about my acting process soon. So if there's any character you loved and you'll like to know how I became them, tell me and I will consider telling you about them", Ikpe-Etim wrote.

In addition to acting, the actress recently explored her broadcasting abilities with a talk show titled 'My Fertility Path'. The show premiered exclusively on EbonyLife TV in 2020.