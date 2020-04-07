Nse Ikpe Etim has officially taken on television show hosting and her debut show is based on a theme that's hardly spoken about.

Nearly a week ago, the Nollywood actress unveiled a count down to the premiere of 'My Fertility' path, a television show based on demystifying infertility.

Asides featuring fertility experts, the show which has already premiered on EbonyLife TV will showcase families who have struggled and overcome fertility.

Recall that in 2019, the actress went viral after revealing the challenges she experienced struggling with infertility and having a hysterectomy.